Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss SharkNinja Stock

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for SharkNinja (NYSE:SN), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for SharkNinja, presenting an average target of $135.0, a high estimate of $175.00, and a low estimate of $108.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.87% increase from the previous average price target of $124.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of SharkNinja among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $108.00 $93.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $136.00 $129.00 Randal Konik Jefferies Raises Buy $175.00 $150.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $127.00 $120.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $129.00 $128.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SharkNinja. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of SharkNinja compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for SharkNinja's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of SharkNinja's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know SharkNinja Better

SharkNinja Inc is a product design and technology company that creates 5-star-rated lifestyle solutions through inventive products for consumers around the world. Its product categories include Cleaning, Cooking, Food Preparation, Home Environment and Beauty products. It sells vacuum cleaners, cooking pots, fryers, hair dryers, etc. The SharkNinja Group is expected to carry on the design, production, marketing and distribution of the Shark and Ninja brands of small household appliances in North America, Europe and other selected international markets (excluding the Asia Pacific Region and Greater China). Currently, the majority of the revenue is derived from the U.S. market.

Financial Milestones: SharkNinja's Journey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: SharkNinja's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 33.25%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.28%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SharkNinja's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.69%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): SharkNinja's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.27% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: SharkNinja's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.63, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

