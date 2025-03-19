Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Public Service Enterprise Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $92.8, a high estimate of $98.00, and a low estimate of $86.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.69% lower than the prior average price target of $94.40.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Public Service Enterprise's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Lowers Buy $92.00 $95.00 Shahriar Pourreza Guggenheim Maintains Buy $98.00 $98.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $86.00 $85.00 Neil Kalton Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $95.00 $100.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $93.00 $94.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Public Service Enterprise. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Public Service Enterprise compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Public Service Enterprise's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Public Service Enterprise's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Public Service Enterprise

Public Service Enterprise Group is the holding company for a regulated utility (PSE&G) and PSEG Power, which owns all or a share of three nuclear plans and clean energy projects. PSE&G provides regulated gas and electricity delivery services in New Jersey to a combined 4.3 million customers. Public Service Enterprise Group also operates the Long Island Power Authority system. In 2022, the company sold its gas and oil power plants in the mid-Atlantic, New York, and the Northeast.

A Deep Dive into Public Service Enterprise's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Public Service Enterprise faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.37% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Public Service Enterprise's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.6%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Public Service Enterprise's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Public Service Enterprise's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.53%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Public Service Enterprise adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

