Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Prosperity Bancshares Stock

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Prosperity Bancshares, presenting an average target of $87.8, a high estimate of $94.00, and a low estimate of $78.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.44%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Prosperity Bancshares. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Jon Arfstrom |RBC Capital |Lowers |Sector Perform | $78.00|$85.00 | |Jared Shaw |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $86.00|$88.00 | |Manan Gosalia |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $94.00|$102.00 | |Matt Olney |Stephens & Co. |Raises |Overweight | $94.00|$93.00 | |Michael Rose |Raymond James |Raises |Outperform | $87.00|$82.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Prosperity Bancshares. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Prosperity Bancshares. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Prosperity Bancshares compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Prosperity Bancshares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Prosperity Bancshares's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Prosperity Bancshares's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Prosperity Bancshares analyst ratings.

Delving into Prosperity Bancshares's Background

Prosperity Bancshares Inc provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small to midsize businesses. It provides a wide array of financial products and services to businesses and consumers throughout Texas and Oklahoma. The group provides Personal, Business, Mortgage, and Banking Services.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Prosperity Bancshares

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Prosperity Bancshares's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.35%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Prosperity Bancshares's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 44.05%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prosperity Bancshares's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Prosperity Bancshares's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.33%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Prosperity Bancshares's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.43. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PB

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for PB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.