Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss PennyMac Mortgage IT Stock

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on PennyMac Mortgage IT (NYSE:PMT), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $15.1, with a high estimate of $15.50 and a low estimate of $15.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.34% from the previous average price target of $14.90.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of PennyMac Mortgage IT by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $15.50 $15.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $15.00 $14.50 Jay McCanless Wedbush Maintains Neutral $15.00 $15.00 Trevor Cranston JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $15.00 $15.00 Trevor Cranston JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $15.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to PennyMac Mortgage IT. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PennyMac Mortgage IT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for PennyMac Mortgage IT's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into PennyMac Mortgage IT's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PennyMac Mortgage IT analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know PennyMac Mortgage IT Better

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company's operations include activities such as the production and servicing of financial securities based on residential loans and the pooling and reselling of high-credit-quality mortgages. The company operates through four segments: correspondent production, credit-sensitive strategies, interest-rate-sensitive strategies, and corporate activities. The Credit sensitive strategies segment generates income via investments in CRT arrangements, subordinate MBS, distressed loans, and real estate.

Breaking Down PennyMac Mortgage IT's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: PennyMac Mortgage IT's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -14.91%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: PennyMac Mortgage IT's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 91.66%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PennyMac Mortgage IT's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.61%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): PennyMac Mortgage IT's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.29%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 3.4, PennyMac Mortgage IT adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PMT

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 JonesTrading Initiates Coverage On Buy Jan 2022 BTIG Upgrades Neutral Buy Nov 2021 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Outperform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for PMT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.