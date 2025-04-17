Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Penguin Solutions Stock

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $24.7, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Highlighting a 7.66% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $26.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Penguin Solutions. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Kevin Cassidy |Rosenblatt |Maintains |Buy | $27.00|$27.00 | |Michael Ng |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $22.50|$26.00 | |Quinn Bolton |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $27.00|$27.00 | |Kevin Cassidy |Rosenblatt |Maintains |Buy | $27.00|$27.00 | |Samik Chatterjee |JP Morgan |Announces |Neutral | $20.00|- |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Penguin Solutions. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Penguin Solutions. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Penguin Solutions compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Penguin Solutions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Penguin Solutions's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Penguin Solutions's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Penguin Solutions

Penguin Solutions Inc is an end-to-end technology company engaged in Intelligent Platform Solutions, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED business. Its product include Servers, software, OCP HPC & AI system, Racks and Edge. Servers include AMD-based Serves, Intel-based Servers, etc. Software products include Scyld ClusterWare, Scyld Cloud Central, etc. OCP HPC & AI Systems includes OCP Servers & Storage and etc.

Penguin Solutions: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Penguin Solutions's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 28.33% as of 28 February, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.37%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Penguin Solutions's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.0%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Penguin Solutions's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.29% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Penguin Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.19, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

