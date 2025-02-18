Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Parsons Stock

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Parsons (NYSE:PSN), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $105.6, along with a high estimate of $111.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 9.28%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Parsons by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sheila Kahyaoglu Jefferies Lowers Buy $100.00 $110.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Lowers Overweight $102.00 $122.00 Gautam Khanna TD Cowen Lowers Buy $105.00 $117.00 Noah Poponak Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $111.00 $103.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Buy $110.00 $130.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Parsons. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Parsons compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Parsons's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Parsons

Parsons Corp is a provider of technology-driven solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets. The business activities of the group are carried out through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment is a high-end service and technology provider to the U.S. government, delivering timely, cost-effective solutions for mission-critical projects, whereas the Critical Infrastructure segment provides integrated design and engineering services for complex physical and digital infrastructure around the globe.

Parsons: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Parsons displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 27.6%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Parsons's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.97% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Parsons's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Parsons's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.6.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

