Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Keysight Techs Stock

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Keysight Techs (NYSE:KEYS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $181.8, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $172.00. Observing a 2.36% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $177.60.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Keysight Techs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $177.00 $172.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $180.00 $156.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $172.00 $200.00 Richard Eastman Baird Raises Outperform $190.00 $180.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $190.00 $180.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Keysight Techs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Keysight Techs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Keysight Techs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Keysight Techs's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Keysight Techs analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Keysight Techs

Keysight Technologies is a leader in the field of testing and measurement, helping electronics OEMs and suppliers alike bring products to market to fit industry standards and specifications. Keysight specializes in the communications market, but also supplies into the government, automotive, industrial, and semiconductor manufacturing markets. Keysight's solutions include testing tools, analytical software, and services. The firm's stated objective is to reduce time to market and improve efficiency at its more than 30,000 customers.

Keysight Techs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Keysight Techs's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.1%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Keysight Techs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Keysight Techs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.28%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Keysight Techs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.81%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.39.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

