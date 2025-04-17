Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Itron Stock

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $130.6, a high estimate of $133.00, and a low estimate of $124.00. This current average has increased by 1.87% from the previous average price target of $128.20.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Itron is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Joseph Osha |Guggenheim |Maintains |Buy | $133.00|$133.00 | |Joseph Osha |Guggenheim |Lowers |Buy | $133.00|$135.00 | |Kashy Harrison |Piper Sandler |Raises |Neutral | $124.00|$119.00 | |Austin Moeller |Canaccord Genuity |Raises |Buy | $132.00|$130.00 | |Noah Kaye |Oppenheimer |Raises |Outperform | $131.00|$124.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Itron. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Itron compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Itron's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Itron's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Itron analyst ratings.

Discovering Itron: A Closer Look

Itron Inc provides solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates under the Itron brand and manages and reports under three operating segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sense that do not have communications capability embedded for use with broader Itron systems. The Networked Solutions segment includes a combination of communicating devices, network infrastructure, and associated application software designed and sold as a complete solution. The Outcome segment includes their value-added, enhanced software and services which manage, organize, analyze, and interpret data to improve decision-making and maximize operational profitability.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Itron

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Itron showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.18% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Itron's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Itron's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.24%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.72%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, Itron faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

