Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Ingredion Stock

Analysts' ratings for Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Ingredion, presenting an average target of $157.2, a high estimate of $178.00, and a low estimate of $145.00. Observing a 13.42% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $138.60.

The standing of Ingredion among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Overweight $168.00 $145.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $178.00 $147.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $147.00 $138.00 Cody Ross UBS Raises Buy $148.00 $141.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Overweight $145.00 $122.00

Ingredion is an ingredients provider for the food, beverage, brewing, and animal nutrition industries. The company processes corn, tapioca, potatoes, stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients. The company has two main product lines: specialty and core ingredients. Specialty ingredients includes starch-based texturizers, natural alternative sweeteners such as stevia, and plant proteins for alternative dairy and snacks. Core ingredients includes sweeteners, such as high-fructose corn syrup, and commodity starches, such as those used for sustainable packaging.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Ingredion's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.23% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ingredion's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.88%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ingredion's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.94%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.04%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ingredion's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.49.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

