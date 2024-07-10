Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Honeywell Intl Stock

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Honeywell Intl and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $222.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $244.00 and a low estimate of $215.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.73% increase from the previous average price target of $214.40.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Honeywell Intl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $220.00 $205.00 Damian Karas UBS Raises Neutral $215.00 $175.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $244.00 $243.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $218.00 $222.00 Nicole Deblase Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $215.00 $227.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Honeywell Intl. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Honeywell Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time.

Honeywell traces its roots to 1885 with Albert Butz's firm, Butz Thermo-Electric Regulator, which produced a predecessor to the modern thermostat. Other inventions by Honeywell include biodegradable detergent and autopilot. Today, Honeywell is a global multi-industry behemoth with one of the largest installed bases of equipment. It operates through four business segments: aerospace technologies (37% of 2023 company revenue), industrial automation (29%), energy and sustainability solutions (17%), and building automation (17%). Recently, Honeywell has made several portfolio changes to focus on fewer end markets and align with a set of secular growth trends. The firm is working diligently to expand its installed base, deriving 30% of its revenue from recurring aftermarket services.

Honeywell Intl's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Honeywell Intl displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.72%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.07%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Honeywell Intl's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.06%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Honeywell Intl's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.3%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, Honeywell Intl adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

