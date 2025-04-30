Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Holley Stock

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Holley (NYSE:HLLY) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Holley, revealing an average target of $4.0, a high estimate of $4.50, and a low estimate of $3.00. A decline of 6.98% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Holley by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $4.50 $4.50 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $3.00 $5.00 Joseph Altobello Raymond James Raises Outperform $3.50 $3.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $4.50 $4.50 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $4.50 $4.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Holley. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Holley compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Holley's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Holley's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Holley

Holley Inc is a designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance automotive aftermarket products, featuring a portfolio of iconic brands serving the car and truck industry. It offers a diversified line of performance automotive products including fuel injection systems, tuners, exhaust products, carburetors, safety equipment and various other performance automotive products. The Company's products are designed to enhance street, off-road, recreational and competitive vehicle performance through increased horsepower, torque and drivability. The company's brands include Holley, APR, MSD and Flowmaster, among others. It derives revenue from the U.S. and Italy, of which prime revenue is derived from the U.S.

Key Indicators: Holley's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Holley's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.05%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Holley's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -26.98%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Holley's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -8.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Holley's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, Holley faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

