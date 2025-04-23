Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Herc Holdings Stock

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $151.2, a high estimate of $201.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. This current average represents a 19.68% decrease from the previous average price target of $188.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Herc Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Mircea Dobre |Baird |Lowers |Neutral | $110.00|$129.00 | |Tami Zakaria |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $140.00|$225.00 | |Kyle Menges |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $140.00|$165.00 | |Kyle Menges |Citigroup |Announces |Buy | $165.00|- | |Jerry Revich |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $201.00|$234.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Herc Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Herc Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Herc Holdings compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Herc Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Herc Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Herc Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Herc Holdings analyst ratings.

About Herc Holdings

Herc Holdings Inc is an equipment rental company that was spun out of Hertz Global in 2016. It is currently the equipment rental company (4% market share) in North America, after United Rentals and Sunbelt Rentals, with a fleet size of $6.4 billion. It serves commercial and residential construction customers, the environmental sector, industrial entities, and entertainment production companies. During much of its 50-year-plus history, the company has rented equipment such as aerial lifts to its customers for intermittent use. More recently, it has broadened its catalog to include a host of specialty items. Separately, Herc Holdings' prepares now to incorporate long-term rentals to industrial customers where Herc maintains its own staff at the customer site.

Understanding the Numbers: Herc Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Herc Holdings faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -9.01% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Herc Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.08%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Herc Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Herc Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Herc Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.63. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HRI

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Baird Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for HRI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.