Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Hawaiian Electric Indus Stock

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE:HE), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Hawaiian Electric Indus, revealing an average target of $12.3, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 10.87% lower than the prior average price target of $13.80.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Hawaiian Electric Indus among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $11.00 $9.00 Jonathan Reeder Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $11.50 $14.00 Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $9.00 $16.00 Jonathan Reeder Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight $14.00 $14.00 Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line $16.00 $16.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Hawaiian Electric Indus. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Hawaiian Electric Indus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Delving into Hawaiian Electric Indus's Background

Hawaiian Electric Industries is the parent company of three Hawaii-based regulated utilities and Hawaii's American Savings Bank. The utilities provide electricity on the five islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Molokai, and Lanai.

Hawaiian Electric Indus's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Hawaiian Electric Indus showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.19% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Hawaiian Electric Indus's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -144.37%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -74.83%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hawaiian Electric Indus's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Hawaiian Electric Indus's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.59. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

