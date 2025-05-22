Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Gulfport Energy Stock

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Gulfport Energy, revealing an average target of $218.2, a high estimate of $226.00, and a low estimate of $211.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.55% from the previous average price target of $217.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Gulfport Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tim Rezvan Keybanc Raises Overweight $215.00 $205.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $226.00 $220.00 Peyton Dorne UBS Announces Buy $215.00 - Zach Parham JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $211.00 $216.00 Doug Leggate B of A Securities Lowers Buy $224.00 $227.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Gulfport Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Gulfport Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Gulfport Energy compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Gulfport Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Gulfport Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Gulfport Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Gulfport Energy's Background

Gulfport Energy Corp is an independent natural gas-weighted exploration and production company focused on the exploration, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids, with assets predominantly located in the Appalachia and Anadarko basins in the United States. Its principal properties are located in eastern Ohio, targeting the Utica and Marcellus, and in central Oklahoma, targeting the SCOOP Woodford and Springer formations.

Gulfport Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Gulfport Energy's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 44.31% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.39%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gulfport Energy's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gulfport Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Gulfport Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.42, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

