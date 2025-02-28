Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Golden Entertainment Stock

Ratings for Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Golden Entertainment, presenting an average target of $36.6, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.38% from the previous average price target of $35.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Golden Entertainment. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jordan Bender Citizens Capital Markets Raises Outperform $37.00 $36.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Maintains Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $36.00 $36.00 Cassandra Lee Jefferies Raises Hold $32.00 $31.00 Zachary Silverberg Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $38.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Golden Entertainment. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Golden Entertainment compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Golden Entertainment's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Golden Entertainment's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Golden Entertainment: A Closer Look

Golden Entertainment Inc is a U.S. based company that focuses on distributed gaming, casino, and resort operations. Its reportable segments are Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. The majority of the revenue for the company is generated from its Nevada Casino Resorts segment which is comprised of destination casino resort properties offering a variety of food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Golden Entertainment

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Golden Entertainment's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -37.44% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Golden Entertainment's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.2%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Golden Entertainment's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.98%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Golden Entertainment's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.45%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Golden Entertainment's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.95, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

