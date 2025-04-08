Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss FS KKR Capital Stock

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for FS KKR Capital, presenting an average target of $20.8, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. Highlighting a 0.95% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $21.00.

A clear picture of FS KKR Capital's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Paul Johnson |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Market Perform | $19.00|$22.00 | |Finian O'Shea |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Underweight | $19.00|$21.00 | |Paul Johnson |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Market Perform | $22.00|$21.00 | |Kenneth Lee |RBC Capital |Raises |Sector Perform | $22.00|$21.00 | |Richard Shane |JP Morgan |Raises |Neutral | $22.00|$20.00 |

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to FS KKR Capital. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of FS KKR Capital compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of FS KKR Capital's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of FS KKR Capital's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

FS KKR Capital Corp is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company. The company's investment objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The company's portfolio is comprised of investments in senior secured loans and second lien secured loans of private middle market U.S. companies and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans and certain asset-based financing loans of private U.S. companies.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, FS KKR Capital showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 42.64% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 79.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): FS KKR Capital's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): FS KKR Capital's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.0%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: FS KKR Capital's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.11, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

