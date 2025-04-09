Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Columbia Banking System Stock

Ratings for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $29.4, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 11.45% lower than the prior average price target of $33.20.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Columbia Banking System is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Jared Shaw |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $26.00|$35.00 | |Jared Shaw |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $27.00|$33.00 | |Andrew Terrell |Stephens & Co. |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $31.00|$33.00 | |Ben Gerlinger |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $30.00|$31.00 | |Christopher Mcgratty|Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Market Perform | $33.00|$34.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Columbia Banking System. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Columbia Banking System. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Columbia Banking System compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Columbia Banking System compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Columbia Banking System's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Columbia Banking System's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Columbia Banking System analyst ratings.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Inc is a registered bank holding company whose wholly-owned banking subsidiary is Columbia State Bank. The company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California. The company's subsidiary Columbia Trust Company is an Oregon trust company that provides agency, fiduciary, and other related trust services with offices in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. The firm offers various products and services under Personal Banking, Business Banking, and Wealth Management divisions.

Columbia Banking System: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Columbia Banking System's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.17%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Columbia Banking System's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 29.41%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.76%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.28%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Columbia Banking System's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.72. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for COLB

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Jan 2025 Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for COLB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.