Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Cleanspark Stock

Analysts' ratings for Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $24.8, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Highlighting a 4.62% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $26.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Cleanspark's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $23.00 $23.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Announces Outperform $20.00 - Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Cleanspark. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cleanspark compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cleanspark's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Cleanspark Better

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Cleanspark

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Cleanspark showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 129.41% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cleanspark's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -226.92%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cleanspark's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -16.49%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cleanspark's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -15.68%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Cleanspark's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

