Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss BRC Stock

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on BRC (NYSE:BRCC), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $5.4, a high estimate of $6.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 18.18% lower than the prior average price target of $6.60.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of BRC by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $6.00 $6.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Maintains Buy $5.50 $5.50 Michael Baker DA Davidson Maintains Buy $5.50 $5.50 Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $6.00 $8.00 George Kelly Roth MKM Lowers Buy $4.00 $8.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to BRC. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of BRC compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of BRC's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into BRC's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BRC analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About BRC

BRC Inc is a veteran-controlled company that serves premium coffee, content, and merchandise to active military, veterans, and first responders. it is committed to producing great coffee that consumers love, and high-quality merchandise that enables its community to showcase its brand. its omnichannel distribution has three components: Direct to Consumer channel includes its e-commerce business, through which consumers order products online and products are shipped to them, Its wholesale channel includes products sold to an intermediary such as convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores, who in turn sell those products to consumers, and Outpost channel includes revenue from its Company-operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations.

BRC: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining BRC's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.19% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: BRC's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BRC's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.27%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BRC's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: BRC's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 6.75. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BRCC

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Truist Securities Initiates Coverage On Hold Mar 2022 Raymond James Initiates Coverage On Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for BRCC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.