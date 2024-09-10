Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Blue Bird Stock

Ratings for Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Blue Bird, presenting an average target of $64.8, a high estimate of $72.00, and a low estimate of $54.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.58% increase from the previous average price target of $58.60.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Blue Bird by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Pierce Needham Maintains Buy $72.00 $72.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Buy $67.00 $66.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Overweight $54.00 $43.00 Sherif El-Sabbahy B of A Securities Raises Buy $66.00 $60.00 Chris Pierce Needham Raises Buy $65.00 $52.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp is an American bus manufacturing company. It has its operations in two segments. The Bus segment involves the design, engineering, manufacture and sales of school buses and extended warranties; and the Parts segment which includes the sales of replacement bus parts. It carries its operations in the United States, Canada, and the rest of the world. The majority of its sales are derived from the United States through its bus manufacturing business.

Understanding the Numbers: Blue Bird's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Blue Bird's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.28% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blue Bird's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 23.62%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.71.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

