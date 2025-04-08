Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Blackstone Secured Stock

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Blackstone Secured (NYSE:BXSL), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $32.5, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. This current average has increased by 3.17% from the previous average price target of $31.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Blackstone Secured among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Ryan Lynch |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Market Perform | $31.00|$32.00 | |Mark Hughes |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $35.00|$33.00 | |Ryan Lynch |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Market Perform | $32.00|$30.50 | |Melissa Wedel |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $33.50|$33.00 | |Finian O'Shea |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $31.00|$29.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Blackstone Secured. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Blackstone Secured compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Blackstone Secured's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Blackstone Secured's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Blackstone Secured: A Closer Look

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The investment objectives of the company are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The company seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in originated loans and other securities, including syndicated loans of private U.S. companies, typically in the form of first lien senior secured and unitranche loans, unsecured and subordinated loans, and other securities.

Financial Insights: Blackstone Secured

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Blackstone Secured's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.77% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Blackstone Secured's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 98.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.76%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blackstone Secured's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Blackstone Secured's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.16, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

