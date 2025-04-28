Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Apollo Comml Real Est Stock

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Apollo Comml Real Est (NYSE:ARI), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Apollo Comml Real Est and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $9.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $10.00 and a low estimate of $8.00. A decline of 1.08% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Apollo Comml Real Est by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Richard Shane |JP Morgan |Raises |Neutral | $9.00|$8.00 | |Douglas Harter |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $9.00|$10.00 | |Richard Shane |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $8.00|$9.50 | |Jade Rahmani |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Maintains |Outperform | $10.00|$10.00 | |Douglas Harter |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $10.00|$9.00 |

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Apollo Comml Real Est. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Apollo Comml Real Est compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Apollo Comml Real Est's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, invests in, acquires, and manages commercial first-mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate-related debt investments. The subordinate loans and first-mortgage loans account for the vast majority of the portfolio on a cost basis. Property types include residential, retail, healthcare, office, mixed-use, hotel, industrial, multifamily, securities, and other, with residential properties and hotels representing the highest property value. More than a third of the properties are located in New York City, with the other properties located across other regions of the United States, as well as other countries.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Apollo Comml Real Est's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.58%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Apollo Comml Real Est's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 47.07%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Apollo Comml Real Est's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.96% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, Apollo Comml Real Est adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

