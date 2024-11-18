Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $22.0, along with a high estimate of $23.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.52% increase from the previous average price target of $21.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Y-mAbs Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeff Jones Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $23.00 - Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Maintains Outperform $23.00 $23.00 Li Watsek Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $20.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Y-mAbs Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Y-mAbs Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Y-mAbs Therapeutics's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Y-mAbs Therapeutics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Y-mAbs Therapeutics Better

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is mainly engaged in the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. DANYELZA, is the first FDA-approved product of the company which is a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin G, subtype 1k, or IgG1k, monoclonal antibody or mAb that targets ganglioside GD2, which is expressed in various neuroectoderm-derived tumors and sarcomas.

Understanding the Numbers: Y-mAbs Therapeutics's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Challenges: Y-mAbs Therapeutics's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.74%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Y-mAbs Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -37.91%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Y-mAbs Therapeutics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -7.45% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Y-mAbs Therapeutics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -5.28%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for YMAB

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Jan 2022 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Nov 2021 JP Morgan Downgrades Overweight Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for YMAB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.