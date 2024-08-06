Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Wesbanco Stock

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $36.25, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. This current average reflects an increase of 16.94% from the previous average price target of $31.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Wesbanco by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $34.00 $27.00 Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $34.00 $30.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $35.00 $32.00 Russell Gunther DA Davidson Raises Buy $42.00 $35.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Wesbanco. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Wesbanco compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Wesbanco's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Wesbanco's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Wesbanco

Wesbanco Inc is a bank holding company that offers a full range of financial services, including retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust services, brokerage services, mortgage banking, and insurance. The company has two reportable segments: community banking and trust and investment services. WesBanco operates one commercial bank, WesBanco Bank, which runs scores of branches. Its market service area primarily includes the Rust Belt region of the United States. Commercial real estate accounts for nearly half of the bank's loan portfolio. The bank has historically grown through both organic growth and acquisitions. The bank's primary component of net revenue is net interest income.

Understanding the Numbers: Wesbanco's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Wesbanco's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.41%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Wesbanco's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 18.01%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.1%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wesbanco's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.15%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Wesbanco's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.73, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

