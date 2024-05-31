Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Viasat Stock

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Viasat, revealing an average target of $25.25, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. Highlighting a 9.82% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $28.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Viasat is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Essex JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $23.00 $30.00 Benjamin Haynor B of A Securities Raises Buy $28.00 $24.00 Edison Yu Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $22.00 $23.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Lowers Buy $28.00 $35.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Viasat. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Viasat compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Viasat's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Viasat's Background

Viasat Inc provides bandwidth technologies and services in three segments: satellite services, which provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services to consumers, enterprises, and commercial airlines; commercial networks, which develops end-to-end communication and connectivity systems; and government systems, which produces network-centric Internet Protocol-based secure government communication systems. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Viasat

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Viasat's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 72.65% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Viasat's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -8.72%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Viasat's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.98%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.61%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, Viasat adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

