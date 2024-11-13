Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Viant Technology Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 3 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $16.75, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 34.0% from the previous average price target of $12.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Viant Technology is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $18.00 $12.00 Jason Kreyer Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $18.00 $14.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $18.00 $13.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $13.00 $11.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Viant Technology. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Viant Technology compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Viant Technology's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Viant Technology's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Viant Technology analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Viant Technology's Background

Viant Technology Inc is an advertising software company. The software enables the programmatic purchase of advertising, which is the electronification of the advertising buying process. Through the technology, a marketer can easily buy ads on desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards.

Viant Technology: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Viant Technology's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.1% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Viant Technology's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.08%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Viant Technology's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.01%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Viant Technology's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.42, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DSP

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Needham Maintains Buy Mar 2022 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Jan 2022 Needham Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for DSP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.