Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Verizon Communications Stock

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $49.25, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average has decreased by 4.83% from the previous average price target of $51.75.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Verizon Communications. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $47.00 - Michael Funk B of A Securities Announces Neutral $45.00 - Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $56.00 $55.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $49.00 $48.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Verizon Communications. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

To gain a panoramic view of Verizon Communications's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Verizon Communications

Wireless services account for nearly 75% of Verizon Communications' total service revenue and nearly all of its operating income. The firm serves about 93 million postpaid and 20 million prepaid phone customers via its nationwide network, making it the largest US wireless carrier. Fixed-line telecom operations include local networks in the Northeast, which reach about 30 million homes and businesses, including about 20 million with the Fios fiber optic network. These networks serve about 8 million broadband customers. Verizon also provides telecom services nationwide to enterprise customers, often using a mixture of its own and other carriers' networks. Verizon agreed to acquire Frontier Communications in September 2024.

Key Indicators: Verizon Communications's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Verizon Communications displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.53%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Verizon Communications's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Verizon Communications's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.88% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Verizon Communications's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.28%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Verizon Communications's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.67, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

