Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss United States Steel Stock

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of United States Steel (NYSE:X), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for United States Steel, presenting an average target of $44.75, a high estimate of $49.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This current average has increased by 0.18% from the previous average price target of $44.67.

The standing of United States Steel among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $49.00 $48.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $40.00 $43.00 Katja Jancic BMO Capital Raises Outperform $45.00 $43.00 Christopher LeFemina Jefferies Announces Buy $45.00 -

United States Steel Corp operates primarily in the United States but also has a steelmaking capacity in Slovakia. The company's operating segments include North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment includes U. S. Steel's integrated steel plants and equity investees in North America involved in the production of slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke production facilities in the United States. It primarily serves North American customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, construction, container, and appliance, and electrical markets.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, United States Steel faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.01% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: United States Steel's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.44%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): United States Steel's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): United States Steel's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.9%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: United States Steel's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.38, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

