Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss TIM Stock

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for TIM (NYSE:TIMB), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $16.75, along with a high estimate of $17.60 and a low estimate of $16.00. This current average has decreased by 4.29% from the previous average price target of $17.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of TIM by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vitor Tomita Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $16.90 $15.30 Mathieu Robilliard Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $16.50 $16.00 Mathieu Robilliard Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $15.50 Andres Coello Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $17.60 $23.20

Key Insights:

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of TIM's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About TIM

TIM, which is 67%-owned by Telecom Italia, is the third largest wireless carrier in Brazil, with 62 million subscribers, equal to about 24% of the market. The firm also owns 49% of I-Systems, an infrastructure partnership that is expanding its network footprint across Brazil. I-Systems can provide broadband service to about 9 million locations, equal to 10%-15% of the country. TIM leases capacity on the venture's network to serve retail broadband customers under the UltraFibra brand. TIM also resells fiber network access from other providers, including Oi's former infrastructure business V.tal. In total, TIM claims it can offer fixed broadband service to about 16 million locations.

A Deep Dive into TIM's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: TIM displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.67%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: TIM's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.81%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TIM's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.0% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.89%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: TIM's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.59, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

