Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Regal Rexnord Stock

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Regal Rexnord and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $194.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $208.00 and a low estimate of $181.00. A decline of 4.77% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Regal Rexnord. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Lowers Overweight $190.00 $210.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $181.00 $199.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $199.00 $203.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Outperform $208.00 $205.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Regal Rexnord. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Regal Rexnord compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Regal Rexnord's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Regal Rexnord's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Regal Rexnord analyst ratings.

Discovering Regal Rexnord: A Closer Look

Regal Rexnord Corp is in the engineering and manufacturing of industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems, serving customers around the world. The four operating segments include Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Regal Rexnord: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Regal Rexnord's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 26.44%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Regal Rexnord's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.28%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regal Rexnord's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regal Rexnord's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Regal Rexnord's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.03. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RRX

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Dec 2021 Barclays Reinstates Overweight Nov 2021 Keybanc Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for RRX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.