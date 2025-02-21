Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Pediatrix Medical Group Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $17.38, a high estimate of $18.50, and a low estimate of $15.00. Marking an increase of 9.79%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $15.83.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Pediatrix Medical Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target A.J. Rice UBS Raises Neutral $18.50 $16.50 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $18.00 $15.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Hold $15.00 $16.00 Tao Qiu Macquarie Announces Outperform $18.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Pediatrix Medical Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Pediatrix Medical Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Pediatrix Medical Group's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Pediatrix Medical Group: A Closer Look

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc provides physician services to hospitals, intensive care units, and other medical units. The services provided by the company include maternal care for expectant mothers, intensive care for premature babies, cardiology care for infants suffering from heart defects, and anesthesia care during surgeries, among others. The company operates only under one segment and generates majority of the revenue through neonatology and other pediatric subspecialties.

Key Indicators: Pediatrix Medical Group's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Pediatrix Medical Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.9%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Pediatrix Medical Group's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.8%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pediatrix Medical Group's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.7%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pediatrix Medical Group's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.95%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Pediatrix Medical Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.93, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

