Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Pebblebrook Hotel Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $12.56, a high estimate of $13.25, and a low estimate of $11.00. Highlighting a 18.34% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $15.38.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Pebblebrook Hotel by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Richard Hightower |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |In-Line | $11.00|$15.00 | |Simon Yarmak |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $13.25|$16.50 | |Dori Kesten |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $13.00|$16.00 | |Gregory Miller |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $13.00|$14.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Pebblebrook Hotel. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pebblebrook Hotel compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pebblebrook Hotel compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Pebblebrook Hotel's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Pebblebrook Hotel's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Pebblebrook Hotel Better

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently owns upper upscale and luxury hotels with 11,933 rooms across 46 hotels in the United States. Pebblebrook acquired LaSalle Hotel Properties, which owned 10,451 rooms across 41 US hotels, in November 2018, though management has sold many of those hotels over the past few years. Pebblebrook's portfolio consists mostly of independent hotels with no brand affiliations, though the combined company does own and operate some hotels under Marriott, Starwood, InterContinental, Hilton, and Hyatt brands.

Pebblebrook Hotel: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Pebblebrook Hotel's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.05% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Pebblebrook Hotel's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -18.08%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pebblebrook Hotel's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.07%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Pebblebrook Hotel's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.95.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

