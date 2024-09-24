Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock

Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Pacific Premier Bancorp, presenting an average target of $26.5, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. Observing a 4.95% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $25.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Pacific Premier Bancorp among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Wedbush Lowers Neutral $27.00 $28.00 Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $25.00 David Feaster Raymond James Raises Outperform $28.00 $25.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $25.00 $23.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Pacific Premier Bancorp. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pacific Premier Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Pacific Premier Bancorp's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Pacific Premier Bancorp analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. It offers cash management, electronic banking services, credit facilities, and retirement accounts, among others.

Key Indicators: Pacific Premier Bancorp's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Pacific Premier Bancorp's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -17.2%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 29.06%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pacific Premier Bancorp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.41%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.22%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.18.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PPBI

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Stephens & Co. Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight Oct 2021 Raymond James Downgrades Strong Buy Outperform Jul 2021 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for PPBI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.