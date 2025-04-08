Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Nu Holdings Stock

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $14.25, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 7.35%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Nu Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Domingos Falavina |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $13.00|$14.00 | |John Coffey |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $15.00|$17.00 | |Domingos Falavina |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $14.00|$15.00 | |Thiago Batista |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $15.00|$15.50 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Nu Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Nu Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Nu Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Nu Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Nu Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Nu Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Nu Holdings analyst ratings.

About Nu Holdings

Nu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing digital banking services. It offers several financial services such as Credit cards, Personal Account, Investments, Personal Loans, Insurance, Mobile payments, Business Accounts, and Rewards. The company earns the majority of its revenue in Brazil.

Nu Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Nu Holdings's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.65%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Nu Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 26.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nu Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.23% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nu Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.12%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Nu Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.08.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NU

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JP Morgan Upgrades Neutral Overweight Feb 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for NU

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.