Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $69.25, a high estimate of $76.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.92% increase from the previous average price target of $66.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Mirum Pharmaceuticals's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Wolleben JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $76.00 $74.00 Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $72.00 $66.00 Brian Skorney Baird Raises Outperform $55.00 $50.00 Jonathan Wolleben Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $74.00 $74.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Mirum Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Mirum Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Mirum Pharmaceuticals's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its product, Livmarli, a novel, orally administered, minimally-absorbed ileal bile acid transporter IBAT) inhibitor (IBATi), is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS). It is involved in the development of Maralixibat for the treatment of pediatric patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, or PFIC, and Alagille syndrome, or ALGS. The company is also involved in the development of volixibat for the treatment of adult patients with cholestatic liver diseases.

Understanding the Numbers: Mirum Pharmaceuticals's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Mirum Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 61.2% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Mirum Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -13.15%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mirum Pharmaceuticals's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -6.4%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mirum Pharmaceuticals's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.16%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Mirum Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.36. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

