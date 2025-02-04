Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Malibu Boats Stock

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $40.25, along with a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $34.00. A decline of 5.29% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Malibu Boats. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Albanese Benchmark Maintains Buy $44.00 $44.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Raises Hold $38.00 $34.00 Noah Zatzkin Keybanc Lowers Overweight $45.00 $50.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Hold $34.00 $42.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Malibu Boats. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Malibu Boats compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Malibu Boats's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Malibu Boats's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Malibu Boats analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats is a leading designer and manufacturer of power boats in the United States. It is the market leader in performance sport boats, sold under its Malibu and Axis brands. It acquired Cobalt Boats, a leading producer of sterndrive boats in the us in the 24- to 29-foot segment, in 2017 and Pursuit Boats, which makes high-end offshore and outboard motorboats, in 2018. In 2021, it purchased Maverick Boat Group, a leading seller of flat fishing boats, including bay, dual-console, and center-console boats. Malibu has also expanded into boat trailers and accessories and in 2020 began producing its own engines (Monsoon) for its performance sport boats and now for Cobalt. Malibu's target market includes a wide range of water enthusiasts who embrace the active outdoor lifestyle.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Malibu Boats

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Malibu Boats's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.73%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.18%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Malibu Boats's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.46% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Malibu Boats's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.32%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Malibu Boats's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MBUU

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Nov 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for MBUU

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.