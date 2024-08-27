Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Longeveron Stock

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $9.0, along with a high estimate of $10.00 and a low estimate of $6.00. This current average has decreased by 23.4% from the previous average price target of $11.75.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Longeveron among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Okunewitch Maxim Group Lowers Buy $6.00 $15.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $10.00 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Longeveron. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Longeveron compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Longeveron's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Longeveron's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Longeveron: A Closer Look

Longeveron Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs for specific aging-related and life-threatening conditions. Its investigational product is Lomecel-B an stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors and has potential mechanisms of action that can promote tissue repair and healing. The company currently has three pipeline indications: Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Aging-related Frailty.

Longeveron's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Longeveron displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 115.67%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Longeveron's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2545.73%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Longeveron's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -132.73%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -81.91%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, Longeveron adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

