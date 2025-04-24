Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Krispy Kreme Stock

Analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 0 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Krispy Kreme and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $9.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $12.00 and a low estimate of $6.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 35.09% lower than the prior average price target of $14.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Krispy Kreme is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Bill Chappell |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $7.00|$12.00 | |Brian Mullan |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $12.00|$18.00 | |Bill Chappell |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $12.00|$15.00 | |John Glass |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Underweight | $6.00|$12.00 |

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Krispy Kreme. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Krispy Kreme compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Krispy Kreme compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Krispy Kreme's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Krispy Kreme's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Krispy Kreme analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Krispy Kreme's Background

Krispy Kreme Inc is a sweet treat brand company. The company's Original Glazed doughnut is recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. It operates through its network of fresh Doughnut Shops, partnerships with retailers, and a growing e-commerce and delivery business. The company conducts its business through the following three reported segments: U.S., which includes all operations in the United States; International, which includes operations in the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Japan, and Mexico; and Market Development, which includes franchise operations across the globe. It derives maximum revenue from the U.S. segment.

Krispy Kreme's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Krispy Kreme's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.4%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Krispy Kreme's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.55%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Krispy Kreme's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.94%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.73%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, Krispy Kreme adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

