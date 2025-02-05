Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Graphic Packaging Holding Stock

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Graphic Packaging Holding, revealing an average target of $30.25, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. This current average represents a 1.63% decrease from the previous average price target of $30.75.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Graphic Packaging Holding is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ghansham Panjabi Baird Lowers Outperform $32.00 $36.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Hold $32.00 $30.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $27.00 $24.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Neutral $30.00 $33.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Graphic Packaging Holding. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Graphic Packaging Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Graphic Packaging Holding's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Graphic Packaging Holding analyst ratings.

Discovering Graphic Packaging Holding: A Closer Look

Graphic Packaging Holding Co is a holding company that manufactures and sells a variety of paper-based consumer packaging products through its subsidiaries. The company's reportable segments are; Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The majority of the revenue is generated from its Americas Paperboard Packaging segment which includes paperboard packaging sold predominantly to consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies and cups, lids and food containers sold to foodservice companies and quick-service restaurants (QSR) serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets in the Americas. Geographically, the company generates revenue from the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific regions.

Graphic Packaging Holding: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Graphic Packaging Holding's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.66%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Graphic Packaging Holding's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.45%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Graphic Packaging Holding's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.67%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Graphic Packaging Holding's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.5% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Graphic Packaging Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.8, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GPK

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Baird Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Keybanc Downgrades Sector Weight Underweight Dec 2021 BMO Capital Downgrades Outperform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for GPK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.