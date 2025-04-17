Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Fulton Financial Stock

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $21.75, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average has decreased by 1.14% from the previous average price target of $22.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Fulton Financial among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Christopher Mcgratty|Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Market Perform | $21.00|$24.00 | |Manuel Navas |DA Davidson |Maintains |Neutral | $20.00|$20.00 | |Manuel Navas |DA Davidson |Raises |Neutral | $22.00|$21.00 | |Christopher Mcgratty|Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Market Perform | $24.00|$23.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fulton Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fulton Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fulton Financial compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fulton Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Fulton Financial's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Fulton Financial's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fulton Financial analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp is a U.S.-based financial services holding company that operates in five states: Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia. It offers a range of consumer and commercial banking products and services, such as checking and savings deposit products and loan products. It offers consumer and commercial banking products and services, as well as wealth management products and services. The bank derives its revenue from non-interest income, led by its Wealth Management division.

Fulton Financial: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Fulton Financial's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.63%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Fulton Financial's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 28.4% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fulton Financial's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.88%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fulton Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.28%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Fulton Financial's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.51. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FULT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for FULT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.