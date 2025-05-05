Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss FuboTV Stock

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $4.47, along with a high estimate of $6.40 and a low estimate of $3.00. This current average represents a 1.54% decrease from the previous average price target of $4.54.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of FuboTV by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alicia Reese Wedbush Lowers Outperform $5.00 $6.40 Laura Martin Needham Lowers Buy $3.00 $3.35 Michael Pachter Wedbush Maintains Outperform $6.40 $6.40 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $3.50 $2.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to FuboTV. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of FuboTV compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of FuboTV's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind FuboTV

FuboTV Inc is a sports-first, live TV streaming company offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, FuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. It offers subscribers a live TV streaming service with the option to purchase incremental features available for purchase that include additional content or enhanced functionality suited to their preferences. The company has one operating segment, the streaming business. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States and also has a presence in other markets.

FuboTV's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: FuboTV's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.07%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: FuboTV's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.7%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): FuboTV's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -17.85%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): FuboTV's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.54%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.93.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

