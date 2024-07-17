Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Frontier Group Holdings Stock

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $5.12, along with a high estimate of $7.00 and a low estimate of $4.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 28.09% lower than the prior average price target of $7.12.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Frontier Group Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Helane Becker TD Cowen Lowers Hold $4.00 $6.50 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $4.50 $6.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Overweight $7.00 $9.00 Michael Linenberg Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $5.00 $7.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Frontier Group Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Frontier Group Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Frontier Group Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Frontier Group Holdings

Frontier Group Holdings Inc is an ultra-low-cost carrier whose business is focused on Low Fares Done Right. The company owns a fleet of 120 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, consisting of 13 A320ceos, 82 A320neos, 21 A321ceos and 4 A321neos. The use of these aircraft, their seating configuration, weight-saving tactics, and baggage process have all contributed to the ability to continue to be the fuel-efficient of all the U.S. The Company is managed as a single business unit that provides air transportation for passengers.

Breaking Down Frontier Group Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Frontier Group Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.0% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Frontier Group Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -3.01%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Frontier Group Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -5.25%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Frontier Group Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.51%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Frontier Group Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 7.47, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

