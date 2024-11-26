Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss First Hawaiian Stock

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 0 3 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $22.5, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.27% from the previous average price target of $22.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of First Hawaiian's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $26.00 $22.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $21.00 $20.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $23.00 $24.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $20.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Hawaiian. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of First Hawaiian compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of First Hawaiian's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into First Hawaiian's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering First Hawaiian: A Closer Look

First Hawaiian Inc is a bank holding company. It provides a diversified range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services. The company offers a variety of deposit products to its customers, including checking and savings accounts and other types of deposit accounts. It provides commercial and industrial lending, including auto dealer flooring, commercial real estate, and construction lending. It also offers comprehensive consumer lending services focused on residential real estate lending, indirect auto financing, and other consumer loans. Its segments are Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury, and others of which key revenue is derived from Retail Banking.

Financial Milestones: First Hawaiian's Journey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, First Hawaiian showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.3% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: First Hawaiian's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 30.54%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Hawaiian's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.37%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: First Hawaiian's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.09.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

