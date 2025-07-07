Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Darling Ingredients Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $42.75, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 6.04%.

The standing of Darling Ingredients among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Buy $46.00 $45.00 Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Outperform $40.00 $41.00 Thomas Palmer Citigroup Lowers Buy $44.00 $45.00 Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Outperform $41.00 $51.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Darling Ingredients. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Darling Ingredients's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops and manufactures sustainable ingredients for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, fuel, and fertilizer industries. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into ingredients, including gelatin, fats, proteins, pet food ingredients, fertilizers. Also, the company recovers and converts used cooking oil and bakery remnants into feed and fuel ingredients. Darling has three primary business segments which are feed ingredients contributing the majority of revenue, food ingredients, and fuel ingredients. It provides grease trap services for food businesses and sells various equipment for collecting and delivering cooking oil. The company derives the majority of its revenue from customers in North America.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Darling Ingredients's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.8% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Darling Ingredients's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.89%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Darling Ingredients's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.26%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Darling Ingredients's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.93, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

