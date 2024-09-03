Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Credo Technology Group Stock

Ratings for Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $37.75, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. Observing a 20.8% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $31.25.

The standing of Credo Technology Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $40.00 $36.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $36.00 $30.00 Matt Ramsay TD Cowen Raises Buy $40.00 $35.00 Matt Ramsay TD Cowen Raises Buy $35.00 $24.00

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd delivers high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. It provides secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. It has a geographic presence in Hong Kong, the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and the Rest of the World.

Understanding the Numbers: Credo Technology Group's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Credo Technology Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 89.42%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Credo Technology Group's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -17.24%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.95%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.75%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Credo Technology Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

