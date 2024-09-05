Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Concrete Pumping Holdings Stock

Analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Concrete Pumping Holdings, revealing an average target of $7.88, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $6.50. This current average has decreased by 12.44% from the previous average price target of $9.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Concrete Pumping Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Thielman DA Davidson Lowers Buy $8.50 $9.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Lowers Neutral $6.50 $7.50 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Lowers Buy $9.00 $11.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Lowers Neutral $7.50 $8.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Concrete Pumping Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Concrete Pumping Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Concrete Pumping Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc is a provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the fragmented United States and United Kingdom markets. Its large fleet of specialized pumping equipment and trained operators position it to deliver concrete placement solutions. The company's operating segment includes U.S. Concrete Pumping; U.K. Operations; U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the U.S. Concrete Pumping segment. Geographically, it generates majority of the revenue from its business in United States.

Breaking Down Concrete Pumping Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Concrete Pumping Holdings's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 April, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.68%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Concrete Pumping Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.41%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Concrete Pumping Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.84%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Concrete Pumping Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.29% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.35.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

