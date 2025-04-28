Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Columbia Sportswear Stock

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $68.5, a high estimate of $91.00, and a low estimate of $51.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 7.43%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Columbia Sportswear is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Paul Kearney |Barclays |Announces |Equal-Weight | $64.00|- | |Jay Sole |UBS |Raises |Sell | $51.00|$42.00 | |Jim Duffy |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $91.00|$100.00 | |Paul Lejuez |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $68.00|$80.00 |

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Columbia Sportswear. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Columbia Sportswear compared to the broader market.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Columbia Sportswear's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Columbia Sportswear analyst ratings.

Delving into Columbia Sportswear's Background

Columbia Sportswear Co makes outdoor and active-lifestyle apparel, footwear, equipment, and accessories that it sells under four primary brands: Columbia, Sorel, Mountain Hardwear, and prAna. The majority of sales are in the United States, but the company also has remarkable sales in its three other geographic segments: Latin American and Asia-Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada. The majority of sales are through wholesale channels, including sporting goods and department stores, but the company also operates its own branded stores in each of its geographic segments. Columbia sources products from around the world and uses contract manufacturers outside the United States, predominantly in Asia to manufacture its various products.

A Deep Dive into Columbia Sportswear's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Columbia Sportswear's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.45% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Columbia Sportswear's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.75%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Columbia Sportswear's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.58%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Columbia Sportswear's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.25.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

