Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Coastal Finl Stock

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Coastal Finl (NASDAQ:CCB) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $102.5, a high estimate of $114.00, and a low estimate of $96.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $94.00, the current average has increased by 9.04%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Coastal Finl is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timothy Switzer Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $114.00 $96.00 Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $100.00 $100.00 David Feaster Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $100.00 $88.00 Timothy Switzer Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $96.00 $92.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Coastal Finl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Coastal Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Coastal Finl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Coastal Finl's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Coastal Finl: A Closer Look

Coastal Financial Corp is a financial service provider. The company provides banking products and services to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses. Its business is conducted through three reportable segments: The community bank, CCBX, and treasury & administration. The primary focus of the community bank is on providing a wide range of banking products and services to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses in the broader Puget Sound region in the state of Washington and through the Internet and mobile banking applications.

Coastal Finl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Challenges: Coastal Finl's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.56%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Coastal Finl's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.79%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coastal Finl's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.47% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coastal Finl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.33%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Coastal Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.12, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

