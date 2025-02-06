Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss CDW Stock

Ratings for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated CDW and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $216.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $230.00 and a low estimate of $193.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.09% increase from the previous average price target of $208.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive CDW is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Wang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $223.00 $201.00 David Vogt UBS Lowers Buy $220.00 $233.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $193.00 $190.00 Harry Read Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $230.00 -

CDW Corp is a multi-brand provider of information technology ("IT") solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company's broad array of offerings ranges from discrete hardware and software products to integrated IT solutions and services that include on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security. The company has three operating segments namely, Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment generates the majority of its revenue and primarily serves US private sector business customers with more than 250 employees.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: CDW's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.98%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: CDW's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.74%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): CDW's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 13.99%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CDW's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.26%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.63, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

