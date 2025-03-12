Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Brookdale Senior Living Stock

Analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $8.0, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. The average price target has stayed the same, reflecting a consistent view from analysts.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Brookdale Senior Living by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tao Qiu Macquarie Maintains Outperform $8.00 $8.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $8.00 $8.00 Tao Qiu Macquarie Maintains Outperform $8.00 $8.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $8.00 $8.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Brookdale Senior Living. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Brookdale Senior Living compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Brookdale Senior Living's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Brookdale Senior Living's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Brookdale Senior Living analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc operates senior living communities throughout the United States. The company has three reportable segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRs). The majority of the revenue is generated from the Assisted Living and Memory Care segment, which offers housing and assistance with activities of daily living to its customers. The company generates revenue in the form of Resident Fees, which it receives in exchange for the services provided, and in the form of management fees from certain communities under contract in exchange for the management services provided.

Brookdale Senior Living's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Brookdale Senior Living showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.51% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Brookdale Senior Living's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.75%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -33.21%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.37%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 26.6, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BKD

Date Firm Action From To Aug 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Jun 2021 Barclays Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Dec 2020 Jefferies Downgrades Buy Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for BKD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.